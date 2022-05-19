Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,471 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCF. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.04. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

