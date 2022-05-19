Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after purchasing an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 140.55 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

