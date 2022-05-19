Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

Shares of VC opened at $105.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $88.82 and a one year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

