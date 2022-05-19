Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,575 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNT. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter.

GNT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

