Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

NYSE SAIC opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.80. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

