Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 65,627 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,912,000 after buying an additional 5,545,821 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,173,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.79.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

