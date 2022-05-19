Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,938 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,853 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 2,298,401 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 1,099,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 950,489 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

