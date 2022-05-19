Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 120,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $46.77.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 109.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.56%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

