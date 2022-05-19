Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magnite by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

MGNI stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

