Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Head to Head Review

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.90% 6.06% 0.92% Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Cullman Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $35.13 million 2.75 $7.57 million $1.06 13.77 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.50 $1.75 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and a branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

