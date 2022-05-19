Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $79.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $176.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 134,197 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 812,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.