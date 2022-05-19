Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) PT Raised to $33.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.03% from the company’s previous close.

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.