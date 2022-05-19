Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AKYA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of AKYA stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $333.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

