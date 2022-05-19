Alberta Investment Management Sells 1,182,012 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares in the company, valued at $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alberta Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Thursday, May 5th, Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16.

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after acquiring an additional 312,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,179,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,402,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward (Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.