Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 211.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ALBO stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $15,462,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $13,102,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 162,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 128,321 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

