Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $86.48

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.48, but opened at $92.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 367,326 shares traded.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.24.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.01.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,770,000. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.