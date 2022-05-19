Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

ALKT stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $948.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $76,028.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after acquiring an additional 553,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,643,000 after buying an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter worth $25,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

