Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 180.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,967,127.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,595,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

