Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $217,562.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $65,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,354 shares of company stock valued at $684,840. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $132.03 and a 12 month high of $230.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.58) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

