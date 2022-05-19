Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Allot Communications by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

