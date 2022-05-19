Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 416.53% from the stock’s previous close.

ALT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.03.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 192.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 139,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 243,450 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 4.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Altimmune by 36.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

