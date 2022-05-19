America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America First Tax Exempt Investors, L.P. is a consistently performing fund with a portfolio of federally tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds; interest on these bonds is excludable from gross income for federal tax purposes. As a result, most of the income earned by the Partnership is exempt from federal income taxes. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATAX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

ATAX opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 24.97 and a quick ratio of 24.97. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $21.33.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.72. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 13.6% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 188,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 11.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10,110.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

