American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $57.58 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

