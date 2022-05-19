American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.
NYSE:AEO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.
About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.