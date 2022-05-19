American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

NYSE:AEO opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,363,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

