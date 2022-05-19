American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of American Resources from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $292,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $960,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in American Resources during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

