Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

AMPH stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $366,462.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,486 shares of company stock worth $1,018,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 257.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.