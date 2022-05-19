Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) to post sales of $66.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.46 million. HealthStream reported sales of $64.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $269.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.33 million to $270.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.35 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $290.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

HSTM stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $595.08 million, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 182,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 39.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

