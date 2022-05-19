AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.79

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 386694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANAB. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $572.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at $162,679,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.