Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APRE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.85.

Shares of APRE opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.35. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

