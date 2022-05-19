Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arbe Robotics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

