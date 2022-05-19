Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

