Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

NYSE:APAM opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

