Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Aspen Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 803,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

