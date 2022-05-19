Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.51

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.51 and last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,304,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.