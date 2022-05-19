Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

AWH stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

