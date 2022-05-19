Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Asure Software stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.96. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Asure Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

