Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ATCX opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David D. Sr. Quinn acquired 6,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $744,313.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,061 shares of company stock valued at $162,033. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

