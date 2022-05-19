AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Barrington Research

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AUTO. Lake Street Capital cut AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoWeb in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

