Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVYA. Cowen lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avaya by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Avaya by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.