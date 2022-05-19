AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.90.

AVDX opened at 7.73 on Tuesday. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 5.95 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.77.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AvidXchange by 80.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in AvidXchange by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after buying an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

