Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.29

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 2521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

