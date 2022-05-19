Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.29

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 2521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $174,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
