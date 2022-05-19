Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYTU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
AYTU stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
