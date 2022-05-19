Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYTU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

AYTU stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

Aytu BioPharma ( NASDAQ:AYTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 102.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 2,969.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

