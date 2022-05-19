Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

