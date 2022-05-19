Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,793 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 537,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 457,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

