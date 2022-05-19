Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,717 Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:CIM opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

