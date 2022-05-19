Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 11,204 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 138.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

GGN opened at $3.83 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

