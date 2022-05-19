Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,083 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

