Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 992,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $26.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

