Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

AVEO opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.59.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

