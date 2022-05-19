Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $536.51 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $533.74 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

